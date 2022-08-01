Missouri Botanical Garden

The private Teahouse Island of the Japanese Garden will be open
for guided public tours. Across a narrow cove and dobashi, or earthen bridge, is Teahouse Island. At the end of the bridge stands a snow-viewing lantern, yukimi-doro, a gift from St. Louis’s sister city of Suwa, Japan. The teahouse itself, a gift from Missouri’s sister state
of Nagano, Japan, is sacred in Japanese culture. This soan, or “farm hut” style teahouse, was built in Japan, reassembled here by Japanese craftsmen, and dedicated with a Shinto ceremony in 1977. The teahouse is screened by hedges to create a sense of remoteness.