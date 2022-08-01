Buy Tickets!

JAPANESE FESTIVAL

September 3-5, 2022

Saturday and Sunday | 10 a.m.–8 p.m. 

Monday | 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Grounds open at 9 a.m. and then remain open until 10 p.m. for candlelight walks on Saturday and Sunday.

Celebrating the history, culture, and people of Japan, the Japanese Festival at the Missouri Botanical Garden is one of the largest and oldest festivals of its kind in the United States.


Since 1977 the Garden has proudly hosted this unique event at one of the largest Japanese gardens in North America. A fruitful collaboration with several local Japanese-American organizations provides authentic Japanese music, art, dance, food, and entertainment for thousands of visitors each year. 

Event Information
Tours
Marketplace

ADMISSION

Child: 3-12  | Adult: 13+

General 

Admission

Nonmembers

Adult $16

Child $5

Member

Admission

Members

Adult $8

Child FREE

Festival Level

Members

and above

6 Adults FREE

Child FREE

HOURS

Saturday

Sunday

Monday

September 3

10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

September 4

10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

September 5

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Candlelight walks until 10 p.m.

Candlelight walks until 10 p.m.

No candlelight walks.

SPONSORS

Japanese Festival Demonstration Sponsors

  • St. Louis Japanese American Citizens League 
  • Novus International, Inc. 
  • Renewal by Andersen
  • Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Missouri

Japanese Festival Outdoor Stage Sponsor

  • Nidec Motor Corporation

TOURS

Teahouse Island Tours

The private Teahouse Island of the Japanese Garden will be open for guided public tours. Across a narrow cove and dobashi, or earthen bridge, is Teahouse Island. At the end of the bridge stands a snow-viewing lantern, yukimi-doro, a gift from St. Louis’s sister city of Suwa, Japan. The teahouse itself, a gift from Missouri’s sister state of Nagano, Japan, is sacred in Japanese culture. This soan, or “farm hut” style teahouse, was built in Japan, reassembled here by Japanese craftsmen, and dedicated with a Shinto ceremony in 1977. The teahouse is screened by hedges to create a sense of remoteness. 

All Three Days

SET 1    11 a.m. | noon | 1 p.m.

SET 2    2 p.m. | 3 p.m. | 4 p.m. 

$10 per person/maximum four per person

Tickets are $10 per person and will be sold twice daily at the Plum Viewing Arbor. Tickets go on sale one hour before the first scheduled tour of each set, and are sold for all tours in that set at once. There are only 20 spots available for each tour. Tours begin on the hour. Tickets sold at Plum Viewing Arbor. Maximum four tickets per person. Cash and credit accepted.

Candlelight Walks

Self-guided from 8–10 p.m. | Free

Enjoy self-guided, evening-hours tours around the Japanese Garden, splendidly illuminated by shoji lanterns. Saturday and Sunday 8–10 p.m. No additional charge.

MARKETPLACE

Merchandise Vendors

  • Animeggroll
  • Anime St. Louis
  • Arise, Inc.
  • Bonsai Society
       of Greater St. Louis
  • Copper Crane Pottery
  • Far East Emporium
  • Japan America Society
        Women’s Association
  • Suwa/St. Louis Sister City Committee

Food Vendors

  • BBC Asian Bar and Café
  • Café Roji
  • Chef DeArt Catering
  • Confluence Kombucha
  • Confluence Zen Center
  • Drunken Fish
  • Ed’s Foods
  • Japan America Society/
       Seinen Kai Committee
  • Japanese American Citizens League
  • Ozark Forest Mushrooms
  • PokeDoke 
  • Red Apron
  • Sushi Kitchen

Sassafras

Saturday, Sunday, and Monday,  

9 a.m.–4 p.m.; 

Soups, salads, sandwiches, and Japanese specials will be available. 

Art Exhibits

  • Bonsai and Ikebana
       Temporary Visitor Center

Location and Parking

The Missouri Botanical Garden is easily accessible throughout the metro area.

Phone

(314) 577-5100

Address

4344 Shaw Boulevard,

St. Louis, MO 63110

Parking

There is no charge for parking at the Missouri Botanical Garden. In the event that the parking lot is full, visitors should use the free parking at the Metro multi-modal lots at the corner of Shaw Boulevard and Vandeventer.

Tour Group Parking

